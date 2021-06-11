 
New World Gold Corporation Provides Shareholder Update

Autor: Accesswire
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce its first Shareholder Update in 5 Years.Recently, the Company was reinstated with the Secretary of State of …

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce its first Shareholder Update in 5 Years.

Recently, the Company was reinstated with the Secretary of State of Florida, allowing the Company to actively participate in new business and engage its Transfer Agent to bring the past due account current in its financial obligations. These are the first, and most important steps the Company can take in order to apply to otcmarkets.com, for OTCIQ access and subscription services, to become current in its annual and quarterly filings.

New World Gold Corporation is excited to immediately acquire new mining assets throughout the United States, with the first acquisition that has officially been consummated through the purchase and change of control of the new NWGC wholly owned Subsidiary, Rock Creek Mining & Exploration Co (RCM). Rock Creek Mining possesses mineral rights to an 80 Acre Placer Claim in Fremont County, Wyoming. The location is southeast of Miner's Delight Wyoming and within proximity to South Pass Wyoming.

GPS Coordinates to the NWGC/RCM Placer Claim: (LAT. 42°30'33.6N/ LONG. 108°39'58.9W)

Utilizing Burgex Mining Consultants and ALS laboratories, RCM had assay and soil data collected from its claim. The results have determined trace elements of several valuable minerals in shallow surface conditions which include Gold (Au) and Lithium (Li). The official soil report has been attached to this press release.

Additionally, New World Gold Corporation appointed a New CEO and Director, Robert J. Honigford. Mr. Honigford is an attorney licensed to practice in the State of Ohio and has been engaged in private practice with a concentration in business and corporate law for 30 years. Prior to practicing law Mr. Honigford was a Chief Financial Officer in a construction company, manufacturing companies, retail food chains; and has acted as CFO and Attorney simultaneously on numerous occasions. Mr. Honigford's primary practice experience includes; but is not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, corporate sales, real estate sale purchase, leasing contracts and general business transactions.

The Company officially launched its website earlier in June, which can be found at: www.newworldgoldcorporation.com

We encourage shareholders to watch the website for continued updates and content, including our latest video release.

Stated CEO, Robert Honigford: 'We have come a long way in a short period of time, and although there are several key individuals behind the scenes who we owe credit to for making this a possibility, the real victory for the Company was the tenacity of its Shareholders who, in one voice, demanded change and accomplished something rarely seen in the OTC Markets. I look forward to leading New World Gold Corp into the future and creating a prosperous and successful business model for other companies to follow. Thanks for your support!'

Contact:

Twitter: @NewWorldGoldCo
Email: info@newworldgoldcorporation.com
Address: 801 US Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: New World Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651296/New-World-Gold-Corporation-Provides- ...

Foto: Accesswire
