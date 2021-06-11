 
Doré Copper Announces Closing of C$14.6 Million Bought Deal Private Placement of Common Shares and Flow-Through Shares Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV:DCMC; OTCQX:DRCMF; FRA:DCM) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering"), pursuant to which the Corporation sold an aggregate of (i) 9,636,050 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the "Offered Common Shares") at a price of $1.00 per Offered Common Share for gross proceeds of $9,636,050 and (ii) 2,907,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $1.72 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $5,000,040, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of $14,636,090, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option.

Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. acted as underwriters (the "Underwriters") in connection with the Offering pursuant to the terms of an underwriting agreement dated June 11, 2021. In consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to $824,165.40, being 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of Offered Common Shares and Flow-Through Shares, and a reduced cash commission equal to 3% of the aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of Offered Common Shares to certain subscribers on the President's List. In addition, the Corporation also paid administrative fees in the amount of $80,000 in respect of three subscriptions under the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Offered Common Shares will be used for exploration and development activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Corporation will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Corporation from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Corporation's projects in Québec, on or before December 31, 2022, and will renounce all of the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2021. In addition, with respect to Québec resident subscribers who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Québec), the Canadian exploration expenses will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Québec) and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining expenses or oil and gas exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

