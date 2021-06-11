 
checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer To Provide Preliminary Feasibility Studies For Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 15:54  |  89   |   |   

KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar Designed

New York, NY, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that the Company has engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing 3 ground-mount solar farms.

KMB will initially conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, Utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.

KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider that has provided designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW for a wide range of solar installations from small scale  to large scale. KMB Design Group is at the forefront of the escalating solar industry, and is considered a leading consulting firm in the renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services. Licensed in 50 states. They have the ability to work nationally without limitations. https://www.kmbdg.com/services/solar-engineering/

About KMB Design Group
KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider licensed in the United States and Europe. We take a systematic approach to developing comprehensive solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering and construction. We focus on collaboration and communication throughout the process to achieve mutual success for our clients and our firm. We take a systematic approach to develop comprehensive engineering solutions for our clients; guiding projects from conception through site acquisition, engineering & construction. We focus on collaboration and communication throughout the process to achieve mutual success for our clients and our firm.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer To Provide Preliminary Feasibility Studies For Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms KMB Design Group Is A Full Service Engineering Solutions Provider That Has Provided Designs And Engineering Services For Over 1,000 Projects Nationwide With Over 1,500 MW Of Solar DesignedNew York, NY, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Stream …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board