AmeraMex International Finishes the Week with Equipment Orders Totaling $1.5 Million

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 15:55  |  62   |   |   

Y-T-D sales total $14.6 million

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received $1.5 million in equipment orders. Year-to-date, AmeraMex has announced sales of approximately $14.6 million.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We have had another great week with orders totaling over $1.5 million. These orders consist of forklifts, loaded container handlers and an ASV RT-40 Posi-track Loader. The equipment is being shipped to sawmills, a hazard waste removal company and a logistics company located in Alaska and the West Coast.

"We are pleased with our year-to-date sales and have several large to small opportunities in the pipeline. Our internal projections are on target indicating a great year for the Company, added Hamre."

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional corporate information, online heavy equipment inventory/ pricing and videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'continue' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor and Media Relations

McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member 
Office: 949.632.1900 or Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

SOURCE: AmeraMex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651413/AmeraMex-International-Finishes-the- ...

Foto: Accesswire



Disclaimer

