 
checkAd

Dreame T30 Cordless stick Vacuum to Debut in Europe via AliExpress

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 16:07  |  61   |   |   

BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a growing innovative company specializing in smart home cleaning appliances, has taken another big step in creating a smarter and cleaner home with its new generation product—Dreame T30 cordless stick vacuum. Powered by cutting-edge technology, Dreame T30 cordless stick vacuum will hit the shelves of AliExpress in Europe at 9 am CET, June 14.

Dreame T30 is meant to bring transcendent cleaning experiences for your home

Since early 2020, people's lifestyle has altered tremendously due to the raging pandemic all over the world. As people began to spend more time working from home and staying with family, they may find airborne particles and hidden dust a nuisance or even a health threat particularly for those allergic to dust mites. Dreame technology has been fully aware of such an urgent demand and launches Dreame T30 to bring transcendent cleaning experiences for home.

Industry-leading Motor and Strong Suction Power

Dreame T30 boasts a 150K PRM ultra-high-speed motor that generates strong suction power and whole machine filtration which captures micro particles, such as pollen and bacteria, for an effective deep clean. Even with such a powerful motor and strong suction power, its 8-layer noise reduction system keeps the noise to a minimum level, bringing pleasant and quiet cleaning experiences.

Long Battery Life and Removable Battery Pack

The performance of a vacuum cleaner depends not only on the suction power and filtration, but also its run-time and internal system. Dreame T30 features a 8*2900mAh lithium-ion polymer battery pack, with 90min runtime in Eco mode. Its detachable battery design allows more convenient recycling and energy protection. With streamlined configuration and smart cooling, Dreame T30 keeps the battery running in a consistent temperature to ensure a steady and impressive performance.

Intelligent HD Screen and Auto-adapt Cleaning

Dreame T30 also highlights an intelligent HD screen that displays real-time data to inform users of cleaning record, dust detection, filter replacement, battery life, etc., allowing users to get a grip on cleaning.

Besides that, its dirt-detection sensor can automatically adjust suction power based on the amount of dust it senses. In other words, when Dreame T30 detects a big mess of dust, its suction power is triggered to increase automatically. When dust level falls, the suction power is reduced to its normal mode.

Dreame T30's launch lasts from 9:00 a.m. CET, June 14 to 08:59 a.m. CET, June 26, with promotional price of $379.99 at AliExpress. The top 150 customers will get a FREE Dreame Cordless Rotary Electric Mop (worth $139). During this period, if you want to buy an additional T30 battery pack (originally priced at $100), you only need to pay $30.

About Dreame Technology 

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer product company, focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to improve global users' life quality through technology. Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1531492/1.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dreame T30 Cordless stick Vacuum to Debut in Europe via AliExpress BEIJING, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Dreame Technology, a growing innovative company specializing in smart home cleaning appliances, has taken another big step in creating a smarter and cleaner home with its new generation product—Dreame T30 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
St Kitts and Nevis Supported the Payment of All Government Employees During the Pandemic
Parental education brings large benefits for child survival, researchers find
Fragomen Shortlisted for Multiple FEM Americas Awards
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Sales Results, and Upside Share of Profits from the Diamond ...
Frost & Sullivan Spotlights Solar PVs and the Changing Market Dynamics Expected through 2030
Thundercomm Strengthens Its Product Line-up by Introducing New Product, a Cost-effective Choice for ...
Valmet to supply a major pulp and board technology delivery to Klabin in Brazil
International partners and Government agencies join Arqit's Federated Quantum System
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
The Moroccan Digital Development Agency and GrowIN Portugal Launch an Initiative to Support ...
Samsung Pharm & GemVax present pancreatic cancer immunotherapeutic drug, RIAVAX, phase III results ...
Cross Trade to bring weekend trading to the (UK)
75% of C-level executives in the U.S. retail, hotel and restaurant sectors* admit to a seismic ...
JungJin SEO from South Korea named EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021
EY Announces Glenn Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath of Jet It as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 ...
Zeus Industrial Products to Integrate Catheter-Based Contract Manufacturer CathX Medical
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Pre-sale of the official cryptocurrency of the MMA promotion AMC Fight Nights has begun
Grifols takes another step in the fight against Alzheimer's, partners with Ace to open first AMBAR ...
HFCL Limited announces launch of its TIP OpenWiFi Compliant Access Points ready for PM-WANI ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus