Nickelodeon will debut a brand-new installment of its renowned Nick News series, Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality , on Thursday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). Featuring appearances by J Balvin, Samantha Bee, Padma Lakshmi, Nancy Pelosi and Ben Simmons, among others, the special delves into some of the compelling stories of young people and families whose determination and perseverance in search of a better life represent the ideals that have shaped America into a diverse and dynamic country.

“Every immigrant’s story is individual, and yet in the U.S, it is a collective experience many can relate to. In fact, over 25% of kids in the U.S. under the age of 18 have a parent or grandparent that is an immigrant,” said Magalie Laguerre-Wilkinson, Vice President of News Programming, Nickelodeon and Executive Producer of Nick News. “As we take time to acknowledge the many contributions immigrants have made to the United States, Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality aims to platform the stories of these remarkable individuals and families to highlight our shared history and showcase that despite our perceived differences we are more alike than different.”

Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality begins with the story of early immigration in America, detailing the hope for a better life that drove many families to permanently settle in the U.S. The episode also delves into current immigration topics explaining who “Dreamers” are and what the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is. The segment focuses on the powerful stories of three young community advocates, Luz Chavez-Gonzales of Gaithersburg, Md., Kamau Chege of Seattle, Wash., and Estefany Pineda of East Boston, Mass., who have persevered in search of ‘The American Dream.’