Purchase of shares

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 498

June11th, 2021

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 499 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 5.669 shares, corresponding to 0,31% of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.