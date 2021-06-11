 
Mitesco Names Bradley Case, Senior Healthcare Executive, the President of The Good Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care and wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, today announced the management team at The Good Clinic is being expanded with the addition of Mr. Bradley Case, CMPE, as President.

“As we continue to expand our network of clinics, we see a need to bring talent and experience into the team. Bradley has spent his career leading innovation in health care finance and care delivery. His experience includes clinical model design, consumer engagement strategies, and the integration of technology to the practice of medicine, all of which are integral components of our growth strategy,” said Michael Howe, CEO of The Good Clinic.

Larry Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Mitesco, noted, “I have known Brad since his years at UnitedHealth Group, where he was responsible for leading the creation of high quality, cost sensitive models of care. We believe he can bring the same level of innovative thinking and operational execution to The Good Clinic which we expect will provide a growth path that will allow us to be recognized as an industry leader.”

Most recently Mr. Case was Chief Strategy Officer for SymphonyCare, a next-generation healthcare data platform that enables leading health care organizations to leverage diverse information assets through integrated analytics, engagement, and population-focused solutions. Prior to that he was CEO for Estrella Health, a provider of home-based care services in Colorado and Arizona.  He also served as a senior executive for Bright Health, creating collaborative payer-provider partnerships to reward leading care delivery organizations for highly satisfying, high quality care experiences for their patients. 

Additional prior experience includes leading the realization of the clinical operating model for United Healthcare’s first ACO — Lifeprint Health. He has led teams focused on integrating innovative technologies to the medical practices of leading care delivery systems across the US, UK, and Canada — including bringing the Mayo Clinic’s first telehealth-enabled chronic care medical practice online. Bradley has a strong foundation in leadership of clinical care delivery systems, including HealthCare Partners in Southern California and the University of Colorado system.

