FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Officers

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / FP NEWSPAPERS INC. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") today announced Jacqueline Driedger has resigned as Secretary of the Board of Directors. The Boards of Directors of both FP NEWSPAPERS INC. and FP CANADIAN NEWSPAPERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP would like to thank Ms. Driedger for her service. Ryan Kolaski, from within the organization will take on the responsibilities of Secretary to the Board of Directors.

For further information please contact:

Bob Cox, Publisher 
FP NEWSPAPERS INC.
Phone (204) 795-8148

SOURCE: FP Newspapers Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651420/FP-Newspapers-Inc-Announces-Changes- ...

