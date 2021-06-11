 
World's best startups for the sustainable city honoured with the Future Hamburg Award (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The Future Hamburg Award 2021 was presented at the digital
International Innovation Day by Plug-and-Play Hamburg on 10 June 2021.

The startups Breeze Technologies, traceless materials, and Infinite Mobility are
this years winners. Based in Norway and Germany, they convinced the jury with
smart solutions for sustainable cities. The three winners will join a
tailor-made programme in Hamburg by the cities Startup-Unit. For the
first-place, Breeze Technologies will participate Plug-and-Play's international
accelerator programme in Silicon Valley. Up-and-coming businesses from 15
countries had applied for the award. Bonus prizes by the award's partner
homePORT, were bestowed on Blue Atlas Robotics (Denmark) and KONVOI (Germany).

Future Hamburg Award Winners 2021:

1. Breeze Technologies, Germany

Based in Hamburg and Copenhagen, Breeze Technologies is already a technology
leader in the area of air quality sensors, data and analysis. Their sensors
allow for real-time, area-wide air quality monitoring, whether on business
premises or in urban environments. Combining a successful business model with
the fight against air pollution, Breeze Technologies has the potential to thrive
internationally. http://www.breeze-technologies.de

2. traceless materials, Germany

Traceless materials created an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. With its
innovative substitute, the bio-economy startup contributes to solving the global
issue of environmental pollution. The technology uses by-products of the
agricultural industry for storage-stable films, solid materials and wafer-thin
coatings that are fully compostable. http://www.traceless.eu

3. Infinite Mobility, Norway

Infinite Mobility develops lightweight, solar-powered vehicles for urban
mobility, for short inner-city journeys. The company is supports the UN
Sustainable Development Goals and the development of sustainable cities as their
innovative solar-powered tuk-tuks are cost-effective, safe and space-efficient.
http://www.infinite-m.no .

Happening since 2019 for the second time, the Future Hamburg Award is bestowed
by Hamburg Marketing for the City of Hamburg. As centre for innovative mobility
Hamburg hosts the ITS World Congress 2021. With its surrounding metropolitan
region in northern Germany Hamburg is on the way to become Europe's green
hydrogen hub. This makes Germany's second-largest city the ideal location for
innovations and international market access.

More Information: https://future.hamburg/award
(https://future.hamburg/future-hamburg-award) .

Contact:

Hamburg Marketing GmbH
Matthias Beer, mailto:matthias.beer@marketing.hamburg.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/75051/4939489
OTS: Hamburg Marketing GmbH



