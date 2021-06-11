World's best startups for the sustainable city honoured with the Future Hamburg Award (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The Future Hamburg Award 2021 was presented at the digital

International Innovation Day by Plug-and-Play Hamburg on 10 June 2021.



The startups Breeze Technologies, traceless materials, and Infinite Mobility are

this years winners. Based in Norway and Germany, they convinced the jury with

smart solutions for sustainable cities. The three winners will join a

tailor-made programme in Hamburg by the cities Startup-Unit. For the

first-place, Breeze Technologies will participate Plug-and-Play's international

accelerator programme in Silicon Valley. Up-and-coming businesses from 15

countries had applied for the award. Bonus prizes by the award's partner

homePORT, were bestowed on Blue Atlas Robotics (Denmark) and KONVOI (Germany).









1. Breeze Technologies, Germany



Based in Hamburg and Copenhagen, Breeze Technologies is already a technology

leader in the area of air quality sensors, data and analysis. Their sensors

allow for real-time, area-wide air quality monitoring, whether on business

premises or in urban environments. Combining a successful business model with

the fight against air pollution, Breeze Technologies has the potential to thrive

internationally. http://www.breeze-technologies.de



2. traceless materials, Germany



Traceless materials created an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. With its

innovative substitute, the bio-economy startup contributes to solving the global

issue of environmental pollution. The technology uses by-products of the

agricultural industry for storage-stable films, solid materials and wafer-thin

coatings that are fully compostable. http://www.traceless.eu



3. Infinite Mobility, Norway



Infinite Mobility develops lightweight, solar-powered vehicles for urban

mobility, for short inner-city journeys. The company is supports the UN

Sustainable Development Goals and the development of sustainable cities as their

innovative solar-powered tuk-tuks are cost-effective, safe and space-efficient.

http://www.infinite-m.no .



Happening since 2019 for the second time, the Future Hamburg Award is bestowed

by Hamburg Marketing for the City of Hamburg. As centre for innovative mobility

Hamburg hosts the ITS World Congress 2021. With its surrounding metropolitan

region in northern Germany Hamburg is on the way to become Europe's green

hydrogen hub. This makes Germany's second-largest city the ideal location for

innovations and international market access.



More Information: https://future.hamburg/award

(https://future.hamburg/future-hamburg-award) .



