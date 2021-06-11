 
Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $385 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB87 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $385 million in SB Certificates (SB87 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about June 17, 2021. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the sixth SB Certificate transaction in 2021.

SB87 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional Amount (mm) Weighted Average Life (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-5H $75.720 4.04 3 0.7800% 0.6452% 100.4883
A-7F $62.476 5.45 7 1.0700% 0.9689% 100.4734
A-10F $143.515 7.23 20 1.4600% 1.3852% 100.4393
A-10H $104.037 7.38 33 1.6100% 1.5335% 100.4542
X-1 $385.749 6.35 2,550 0.6847% 26.1979% 5.8019

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing four senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2021-SB87 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the five classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

