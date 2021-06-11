 
PURA Confirms Increased Investment In ALKM

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Dallas, Texas, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today confirmed it will increase its investment in Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM).

In an earlier capital investment initiative, PURA acquired a five percent interest in ALKM. 

PURA is working with ALKM and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) in the development of a series of new CBD infused products.  PURA’s new investment will be directed at funding ALKM to formulate the products and set up the ALKM plant for producing the products. USMJ will manage marketing of the new CBD infused products.

The investment transaction is expected to be finalized next week.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com
Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Puration, Inc. will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.





