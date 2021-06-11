Enerkon Solar International Inc. (ENKS) Announced Multiple News Items This Afternoon

 
New York, New York , June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Enerkon Solar International Inc. (OTC PINK: ENKS) an international holding company – consisting of 6 companies incorporated in the USA and UK - investing in major top market segments (Renewable Energy, Solar – Hydrogen Production, New Disruptive Technologies, Patents and Trademarks, Biotech, Defense and other vibrant market segments) issued the following statement through the Companies CEO MR. Benjamin Ballout who stated:

“Our Carbon County PA USA Solar/Hydrogen Project is Progressing very well with a signed land lease with buy option from the owner – as well as a signed NDA and technical talks moving forward between ENKS and Siemens Hydrogen Division”

“Further - ENKS and the Company’s Second Phase, Compulsory Restricted Stock Repurchase/Conversion, legal requirements are now finalized - Board Resolutions, Orders To transfer prepared ordering cancellation of all restricted holders shares with automatic exchange for Preferred shares on the conversion ratio mentioned in previous press – as Convertible Preferred Shares having a $7.00 exercise option for reconversion to common and paying a 8% dividend in cash or kind according to the number of shares held – payable quarterly in arrears”

In other news, Albaraklar Defense unit of the Multi Billion USD Annual Revenue, Albayrak Group – restarts post covid revitalization of their already signed joint production agreement on the Wattoz Stun Gun which is held I the corporate division created between ENKS and Albaraklar called Wattoz Holdings Inc. a Wyoming Corporation - 56% owned by ENKS”

In addition, ENKS is now considering investing in  Cyprus with our financial partners,  where we are in final talks with  the Owner of an ongoing solar project (SUNCO INDUSTRIES Mr. Vladimir AGARKOV), who wishes ENKS to join as a partner and investor – and others, who have interest in the production of Hydrogen - using both solar and wind energy, for which we shall  use as a power source,  for Green Hydrogen production and sales to European Buyers (we have letters of interest from off takers already)

Lastly the company states that with regard to their business in the UKRAINE – and in particular relation to the ChNPP Special Exclusion zone – due to media reports and a current investigation into a new fissile incident on the site (Chernobyl) - ENKS has decided to PAUSE their investment into the ChNPP,  until we have an all clear  - from environmental experts later this year – We shall inform Vice Prime Minister Oleg S. Urusky who is aware of our interest to invest in and develop the ChNPP of our decision, with a note that we shall continue to develop our initial talks and agreements regarding the investment and development of their 5G national Network and for the Development of their Titanium and metals industries for which we received a second letter of appreciation from the office of Vice Prime Minister Oleg S. Urusky as to our interest in the  development and investment into their Metals industry - during the coming months.

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind -

Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell.

These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

Enerkon Solar International Inc.
www.enerkoninternational.com
info@enerkoninternational.com

New HQ Address in New York at:
Enerkon Solar International Inc
477 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10022 USA

Tel. +1 (877) 573-7797
Tel. +1 (718) 709-7889

