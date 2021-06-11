 
checkAd

Powering the Future of Pride T-Mobile Invests in Educational Equity for LGBTQ+ Youth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 17:05  |  65   |   |   

Today T-Mobile announced it is taking big steps to advance educational equity for LGBTQ+ youth. The Un-carrier announced a total donation of $1.25 million to initiatives developed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and GLSEN — $1 million to the HRC Foundation’s new financial and digital literacy initiatives and $250,000 to GLSEN’s efforts aimed at making schools safer and more inclusive for LGBTQ+ students.

“T-Mobile recognizes that giving LGBTQ+ youth access to these important HRC and GLSEN initiatives today means we are also empowering the generation that will shape the future of LGBTQ+ advocacy and be this community’s leaders of tomorrow,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “We’re proud to partner with these two organizations because they share our belief that every single person has the right to feel safe, seen, heard, and prepared to achieve their ambitions — and are delivering quality programming that ensures it.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Short
Basispreis 156,98€
Hebel 13,52
Ask 1,05
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 134,50€
Hebel 13,19
Ask 0,85
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Earlier this week, the HRC Foundation and T-Mobile announced a $1 million donation to support new financial and digital literacy initiatives for LGBTQ+ youth and those who have multiple marginalized identities — groups with higher risk of experiencing discrimination, poverty, homelessness and unemployment. The initiatives will provide educational resources on the basics of budgeting and financial management, as well as cyberbullying and internet safety. T-Mobile’s donation to this new programming is part of its Equity In Action Plan that advances diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of its business. A key piece of Equity In Action is supporting programs and organizations focused on digital literacy, job training and equitable access in the digital economy for disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

“Creating programming centered around reducing risks of inequity is critical and expands our ability to more holistically serve the LGBTQ+ community,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “We thank T-Mobile for championing these causes and illustrating that in order to do the most good, we need everyone on board.”

T-Mobile also announced a new $250,000 donation to GLSEN’s efforts to make schools safer and more enriching for LGBTQ+ students. The funds will support GLSEN’s year-round initiatives and events that provide students in grades K through 12 with a safe, supportive and LGBTQ-inclusive education, including the Rainbow Library, Respect Awards 2021-2022, Day of Silence and Solidarity Week.

Seite 1 von 2
T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Powering the Future of Pride T-Mobile Invests in Educational Equity for LGBTQ+ Youth Today T-Mobile announced it is taking big steps to advance educational equity for LGBTQ+ youth. The Un-carrier announced a total donation of $1.25 million to initiatives developed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and GLSEN — $1 million …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Churchill Capital ...
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves New Formulation of Epclusa, Expanding Pediatric ...
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Largo Resources Announces Filing of Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Kite's Tecartus Demonstrates High Response Rate in Adults With Relapsed or Refractory B-cell Acute ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference
03.06.21
Introducing the Next Generation of Innovators: T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation Announce 2021 Changemaker Challenge Winners
03.06.21
Von AT&Ts Dividendenkürzung verärgert? Vielleicht ist dieser Rivale besser geeignet
01.06.21
T-Mobile US, Inc. To Present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Media Telco Day
28.05.21
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the UBS Future of 5G Event
27.05.21
T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Cowen 49th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
24.05.21
Telekom-Aktie: Mit neuer Strategie zum Anlegerliebling?
20.05.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax zurück über 15 300 Punkte
20.05.21
The Un-carrier Unlocks Big Opportunities for Small Businesses
20.05.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 20.05.2021 - 15.15 Uhr