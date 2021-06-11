“T-Mobile recognizes that giving LGBTQ+ youth access to these important HRC and GLSEN initiatives today means we are also empowering the generation that will shape the future of LGBTQ+ advocacy and be this community’s leaders of tomorrow,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “We’re proud to partner with these two organizations because they share our belief that every single person has the right to feel safe, seen, heard, and prepared to achieve their ambitions — and are delivering quality programming that ensures it.”

Today T-Mobile announced it is taking big steps to advance educational equity for LGBTQ+ youth. The Un-carrier announced a total donation of $1.25 million to initiatives developed by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation and GLSEN — $1 million to the HRC Foundation’s new financial and digital literacy initiatives and $250,000 to GLSEN’s efforts aimed at making schools safer and more inclusive for LGBTQ+ students.

Earlier this week, the HRC Foundation and T-Mobile announced a $1 million donation to support new financial and digital literacy initiatives for LGBTQ+ youth and those who have multiple marginalized identities — groups with higher risk of experiencing discrimination, poverty, homelessness and unemployment. The initiatives will provide educational resources on the basics of budgeting and financial management, as well as cyberbullying and internet safety. T-Mobile’s donation to this new programming is part of its Equity In Action Plan that advances diversity, equity and inclusion across all aspects of its business. A key piece of Equity In Action is supporting programs and organizations focused on digital literacy, job training and equitable access in the digital economy for disadvantaged and underrepresented communities.

“Creating programming centered around reducing risks of inequity is critical and expands our ability to more holistically serve the LGBTQ+ community,” said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. “We thank T-Mobile for championing these causes and illustrating that in order to do the most good, we need everyone on board.”

T-Mobile also announced a new $250,000 donation to GLSEN’s efforts to make schools safer and more enriching for LGBTQ+ students. The funds will support GLSEN’s year-round initiatives and events that provide students in grades K through 12 with a safe, supportive and LGBTQ-inclusive education, including the Rainbow Library, Respect Awards 2021-2022, Day of Silence and Solidarity Week.