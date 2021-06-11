 
Insight Schools of California Class of 2021 Ready for the Next Big Part of Their Lives

This year was a year like no other in American education. But thanks to schools like Insight Schools of California, (ISCA), an online public school serving 9-12 grade students throughout the state since 2008, students will soon move forward to begin the rest of their lives. ISCA will celebrate its graduates virtually with a commencement ceremony on June 14th and 15th and the times listed below.

“Our students struggled, our students fought to get ahead, and our students succeeded like no others,” said ISCA Head of School Kimberly Odom. “This was certainly a challenging year, but our students and families got the education they needed to move on and be successful.”

This year, ISCA will graduate approximately 480 students between their three online campuses. Collectively, the graduating class reports it has been accepted to community colleges across the state and many will begin military service.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

ISCA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Insight School of California 2021 Graduation Ceremony – Maricopa Campus

WHEN: Monday, June 14th, 2021, 1 PM, Link can be found here.

WHAT: Insight at San Diego 2021 Graduation Ceremony – San Diego Campus

WHEN: Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, 11 AM, Link can be found here.

WHAT: Insight at San Joaquin 2021 Graduation Ceremony – San Joaquin Campus

WHEN: Tuesday, June 15th, 2021, 1 PM, Link can be found here.

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact Jaime Forrest at jaforrest@k12insightca.org. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Insight Schools of California

Insight Schools of California (ISCA) are full-time online public charter schools for students in grades 9-12 who are behind in their education or need additional support to graduate from high school. The schools are available for students in Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura counties. ISCA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. Our enrollment consultants can help address your technological and computer questions and needs. Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. Learn more at ca.insightschools.net.

