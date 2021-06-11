Victory Square Technologies to Attend the Lytham Partners Summer Investor 1x1 Conference From June 14-16, 2021
- Victory Square has posted Five Consecutive Quarters of Positive Net Income & Earnings Per Share
- Reported Record Net Income of $19,733,031 & Positive Earnings Per Share of $0.30 in Fiscal 2020
- Reported adjusted Net Income of $5,146,648 & Positive Earnings Per Share of $0.06 for three months ending March 31, 2021. With cash and cash equivalents of $10,180,620
- Issued a Special Common Share Dividend in 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, the circular economy and cloud computing, is pleased to announce it will be attending the Lytham Partners Summer Investor 1x1 Conference being held from June 14-16, 2021.
Lytham Partners is one of the country’s leading investor relations firms. Their investor conferences are an ideal platform for bringing public companies and investors together.
Lytham Partners Summer Investor 1x1 Conference will take place over 3 days from June 14 to 16, 2021. This event is focused on connecting companies with institutional investors in a virtual 1x1 format with a focus on communicating positioning and strategies for the year ahead and beyond.
Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from June 14 through 16, 2021. VST’s Chief Executive Officer, Shafin Diamond Tejani and Chief Growth Officer, Vahid Shababi are scheduled to attend and connect virtually to an online audience through 1x1 meetings highlighting their current portfolio of 28 companies focused on 4th Industrial Revolution technologies: personalized and digital health, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, cyber security and more.
“I’m excited to connect with all of the investors and share Victory Square’s recent acquisitions, and successes along with our upcoming initiatives,'' said Tejani.
Victory Square Technologies recently provided a corporate update as at May 31, 2021, which included the following highlights:
- Victory Square Technologies Reported Record Net Income of $19,733,031 and Positive Earnings Per Share of $0.30 in Fiscal 2020.
- Issued a Special Common Share Dividend of Its Interest in Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
- Victory Square Board of Directors Approved a Special Common Share Dividend of Its Interest in Portfolio Company Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Tech Upon Listing and is Subject to CSE and Other Necessary Approvals
- Announced Oversubscribed Financings for Portfolio Companies: GameOn, Immersive Tech and Fansunite
- Acquired IV Hydreight, a Mobile Health and Online Pharmacy Solution
- IV Hydreight Teamed up with Victory Square Health to Expand its Offerings in Brazil
- Launched DiscreetCare.com, a Telehealth Service Across the USA
- Completed $6,000,000 Sale of VPN Platform
- Signed Binding Letter of Intent to Invest in Renewable Energy Company - Stardust Solar
- GameOn Began Trading June 1, 2021 on the CSE Under the Symbol (CSE:GET)
- Featured in: Forbes, Entrepreneur & Worth Magazine
