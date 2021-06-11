Victory Square Technologies to Attend the Lytham Partners Summer Investor 1x1 Conference From June 14-16, 2021

Lytham Partners is one of the country’s leading investor relations firms. Their investor conferences are an ideal platform for bringing public companies and investors together.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square'' or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation internet companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, the circular economy and cloud computing, is pleased to announce it will be attending the Lytham Partners Summer Investor 1x1 Conference being held from June 14-16, 2021.

Lytham Partners Summer Investor 1x1 Conference will take place over 3 days from June 14 to 16, 2021. This event is focused on connecting companies with institutional investors in a virtual 1x1 format with a focus on communicating positioning and strategies for the year ahead and beyond.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which run from June 14 through 16, 2021. VST’s Chief Executive Officer, Shafin Diamond Tejani and Chief Growth Officer, Vahid Shababi are scheduled to attend and connect virtually to an online audience through 1x1 meetings highlighting their current portfolio of 28 companies focused on 4th Industrial Revolution technologies: personalized and digital health, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, cyber security and more.

“I’m excited to connect with all of the investors and share Victory Square’s recent acquisitions, and successes along with our upcoming initiatives,'' said Tejani.

Victory Square Technologies recently provided a corporate update as at May 31, 2021, which included the following highlights: