Video Release — Huntington Ingalls Industries Launches First Flight III Guided Missile Destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125)

PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division announced the successful launch of the Navy’s first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).

DDG 125 will feature enhanced detection and engagement of targets, as well as ballistic missile defense capability.

“Our shipbuilders continue to set the standard for teamwork by achieving this important construction milestone,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “They have shown tremendous resolve in bringing this first Flight III destroyer to a timely launch. We will continue to work closely with our Navy customer as we progress toward delivering the highly advanced ship that our Navy expects and our nation deserves.”

A video accompanying this release is available at: http://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/ddg-125-launch.

To date, Ingalls has delivered 32 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers to the Navy. Other destroyers currently under construction include Frank E. Peterson Jr. (DDG 121), Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123), Ted Stevens (DDG 128) and Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129).

DDG 125 is named for Jack H. Lucas, a longtime resident of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, who was the youngest Marine and youngest service member in World War II to receive the Medal of Honor.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management, to sea control and power projection — all in support of the United States military strategy. The guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains a myriad of offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense well into the 21st century.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

