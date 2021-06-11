 
Uponor revises its guidance for 2021

Uponor Corporation     Inside information     11 June 2021     18:45 EET

Uponor revises its guidance for 2021

The demand for building solutions in Uponor’s key markets in Europe and North America has continued to develop favourably throughout the first half of the year. “The activity in residential construction markets both sides of the Atlantic has stayed on a high level and based on current market forecasts we expect that trend to continue. Increases in our volumes together with well continuing operational excellence programme have supported the favourable development of both our net sales and comparable operating profit. As a result, we revise our guidance and expect that not only net sales, but also our comparable operating profit will increase from year 2020,” comments Jyri Luomakoski, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

The new guidance is: Excluding the impact of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales and comparable operating profit to increase from year 2020. (Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more.)

The earlier guidance, issued on 16 April 2021 was: Excluding the impact of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales to increase from year 2020 and its comparable operating profit to stay at the level of year 2020. (Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more and stay at the level a range of +/- 2.5% in comparison to the year 2020.)

Uponor Corporation

Jyri Luomakoski
President & CEO
Tel. +358 20 129 2824



DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com


Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com





