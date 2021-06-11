JS Bank & Government of Sindh Partner for Covid-19 Vaccinations

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / In a collaboration with the Government of Sindh, District Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, and District Health Officer Doctor Raj Kumar, JS Bank lived up to its commitment of caring for the …

KARACHI, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / In a collaboration with the Government of Sindh, District Commissioner South Irshad Ali Sodhar, and District Health Officer Doctor Raj Kumar, JS Bank lived up to its commitment of caring for the health and safety of its people through the launch of a vaccination drive for team members and their families.

From (R-L) are Jamil Memon, Head of Administration and Corporate Services - JS Bank; Imran Shaikh - Chief Operating Officer - JS Bank; Irshad Ali Sodhar, Deputy Commissioner South Karachi and Hasan Saeed, COS to COO & Head of Corporate Communications

The three-day vaccination drive is taking place at JS Bank's Head Office at Shaheen Commercial Complex and covers both front and back-end members as well as their loved ones. The activity was a resounding success with long queues of people lined up for the vaccination and was well received by everyone. JS Bank family members were appreciative of the Bank having undertaken this immunization program and were grateful to the Government of Sindh for facilitating the seamless process.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamkeen Sardar Faisal, Head of HR - JS Bank, said, 'As a socially responsible entity, we consider it our duty to keep the safety of JS Family at the forefront of everything that we do. Our Bank is nothing without our people. This drive is a small way of showing our gratitude and appreciation for our team and their families that are equally responsible for their successful contributions.'

The management of the Bank acknowledged and thanked Wajid Junejo - Head of Administration, Procurement, Security and Real Estate, and Jamil Memon - Head of Administration and Corporate Services, for their active efforts in launching and executing the drive.

JS Bank was able to take this crucial step in taking responsibility for its individuals and contributing positively to the society in which it operates.

About JS Bank:

JS Bank is amongst the fastest-growing Banks in Pakistan, with both a domestic and an international presence. The Bank is a leader in the SME space and has a substantial footprint in Digital Banking and Consumer Loans. JS Bank has been recognized on multiple international and national forums, including the prestigious AsiaMoney, Asian Banking, and Finance, DIGI, and Pakistan Banking Awards. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan's most diversified and progressive financial services groups. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com .

Media Contact:

Hasan Saeed

Chief of Staff to COO

Phone:+92 302 2331518

Email: Hasan.Saeed@jsbl.com

