Valneva Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract with Oddo BHF and Natixis and Publishes End of Contract Statement

The following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the termination date:

Saint- Herblain (France), June 11 , 202 1 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announces today that it has terminated the liquidity agreement relating to its ordinary shares concluded with Oddo BHF and Natixis on June 25, 2018, as the liquidity of the Company’s securities has improved. The termination is effective as of today.

4 025 Valneva shares

€556,103.17 in cash

From January 1, 2021 to June 11, 2021 the following transactions were executed:

297 buy-side transactions

408 sell-side transactions

During the same period, the traded volume represented:

Buy-side traded volume: 102,749 shares for €954,024.57

Sell-side traded volume: 120,724 shares for €1,162,906.31

As a reminder, for the previous half-year statement at December 31 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

22,000 shares

€347,221.43 euros

Moreover, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account when the liquidity contract was implemented beginning July 2, 2018:

78,992 Valneva shares

€70,609.98 in cash

