 
checkAd

Valneva Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract with Oddo BHF and Natixis and Publishes End of Contract Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 18:10  |  51   |   |   

Saint-Herblain (France), June 11, 2021Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, announces today that it has terminated the liquidity agreement relating to its ordinary shares concluded with Oddo BHF and Natixis on June 25, 2018, as the liquidity of the Company’s securities has improved. The termination is effective as of today.

The following assets were booked on the liquidity account on the termination date:

  • 4 025 Valneva shares
  • €556,103.17 in cash

From January 1, 2021 to June 11, 2021 the following transactions were executed:

  • 297 buy-side transactions
  • 408 sell-side transactions

During the same period, the traded volume represented:

  • Buy-side traded volume: 102,749 shares for €954,024.57
  • Sell-side traded volume: 120,724 shares for €1,162,906.31

As a reminder, for the previous half-year statement at December 31 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 22,000 shares
  • €347,221.43 euros

Moreover, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account when the liquidity contract was implemented beginning July 2, 2018:

  • 78,992 Valneva shares
  • €70,609.98 in cash

About Valneva SE
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development, beginning with the identification of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases that lack a prophylactic vaccine solution and for which there are limited therapeutic treatment options. We then apply our deep understanding of vaccine science, including our expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, as well as our established vaccine development capabilities, to develop prophylactic vaccines to address these diseases. We have leveraged our expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19. 

Valneva Investor and Media Contact
Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine
Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
M +33 (0)6 4516 7099
investors@valneva.com


 

 

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valneva Announces Termination of Liquidity Contract with Oddo BHF and Natixis and Publishes End of Contract Statement Saint-Herblain (France), June 11, 2021 – Valneva SE (“Valneva” or “the Company”), a specialty vaccine company focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board