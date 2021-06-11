Transaction in Own Shares

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 11 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 305,750 Ordinary shares at a price of 95.7p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 133,271,947 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.









