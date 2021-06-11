WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo

Geneva, Switzerland – June 11, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it will participate in the launching of Trust in Innovation , a brand new and 100% digital event organized by Palexpo on June 16, 2021.

Be understood and connected: Building on their valuable and influent network, Palexpo with the support of the Canton of Geneva and Geneva Blockchain Congress’ steering committee are launching Trust in Innovation which aims at expanding one’s knowledge about Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. Traceability, compliance, healthcare and tokenization are the key topics to be covered with the best experts in their respective fields. The event is being supported by several reputable private and public organizations in the space including WISeKey, WeCan, SICPA, CCIG, Canton of Geneva, Taurus Group, Trust Valley, and the University of Geneva.

“WISeKey has always been a pioneer in innovation in the fields of cybersecurity technology, object authentication and NFTs in Switzerland and on a global scale. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Palexpo by participating at the Trust in Innovation event,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO, WISeKey.

The event, which will start at 9:00 am CET on June 16, will focus on several important topics and will feature discussions by industry leaders as follows:

Moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey