 
checkAd

WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 18:00  |  87   |   |   

WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo

Geneva, Switzerland – June 11, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today that it will participate in the launching of Trust in Innovation, a brand new and 100% digital event organized by Palexpo on June 16, 2021.

Be understood and connected: Building on their valuable and influent network, Palexpo with the support of the Canton of Geneva and Geneva Blockchain Congress’ steering committee are launching Trust in Innovation which aims at expanding one’s knowledge about Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing. Traceability, compliance, healthcare and tokenization are the key topics to be covered with the best experts in their respective fields. The event is being supported by several reputable private and public organizations in the space including WISeKey, WeCan, SICPA, CCIG, Canton of Geneva, Taurus Group, Trust Valley, and the University of Geneva.

“WISeKey has always been a pioneer in innovation in the fields of cybersecurity technology, object authentication and NFTs in Switzerland and on a global scale. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Palexpo by participating at the Trust in Innovation event,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO, WISeKey.

The event, which will start at 9:00 am CET on June 16, will focus on several important topics and will feature discussions by industry leaders as follows:

Moderated by Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey

  • Jean-Claude Biver, Chairman of Hublot
  • Arthur Touchot, Specialist & Head of Digital Strategy Watches Department, Phillips 
  • Sixtine Crutchfield-Tripet, Geneva Business School 
  • Fabian Bocart, Chief Data Scientist at Artnet   
  • Pierre Maudet, Chief Digital Transformation Officer of WISeKey 
  • Sebastien Fanti, CEO and Founder of Lexing
  • Masha McConaghy, Co-founder of Ascribe
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo Geneva, Switzerland – June 11, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading Swiss cybersecurity, AI and IoT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board