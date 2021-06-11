Tri-Continental Corporation Holds 91st Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Specifically, Stockholders elected two Directors, Ms. Sandra Yeager and Mr. Christopher O. Petersen, each for a term that will expire at the Corporation’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and re-elected three Directors, Mr. George S. Batejan and Mses. Kathleen Blatz and Pamela G. Carlton, each for a term that will expire at the Corporation’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Stockholders also ratified the Board’s selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Corporation’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

Tri-Continental Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: TY ) today virtually held its 91 st Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”). Stockholders voted in favor of the recommendations of the Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) on each of two proposals at the Meeting.

