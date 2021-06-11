Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Closes Preferred Stock Offering

ATLANTA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus” or the “Company”) today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten registered public offering of 2,800,000 shares of its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, no par value and liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Preferred Stock”), at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per share. The offering resulted in net proceeds of approximately $67.2 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before deducting expenses and the structuring fee. The Company expects to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repurchase of common stock.



The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 420,000 shares of the Preferred Stock. Dividends on the Preferred Stock will be paid when declared by the Company’s Board of Directors at a fixed rate of 7.625% of the $25.00 liquidation preference per year, equivalent to $1.90625 per share per year. Shares of the Preferred Stock are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbol “ATLCP” and are expected to begin trading within 30 days.