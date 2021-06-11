Rockwell Medical Announces Extension of Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation for Dialysis Concentrates

Provides for minimum of approximately $11.4M in purchases over 3-year Period

WIXOM, Mich., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that it extended its distribution agreement with its long-term distribution partner, Nipro Medical Corporation (NMC), for a period of three years through May 2024. The agreement was originally initiated in 2008. With the extension of the agreement, NMC will continue to distribute dialysis concentrates manufactured by Rockwell Medical to numerous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. NMC is a leading renal, medical, surgical and interventional radiology products manufacturer and a major distributor of renal products in these regions.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Nipro Medical Corporation, a partner of choice, and are pleased to extend our distribution agreement to continue to bring important dialysate concentrate products to patients,” said Russell Ellison, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical. “We look forward to working with Nipro to optimize sales of Triferic in numerous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“We welcome the opportunity to extend our relationship with Rockwell Medical and to distribute their important renal products to dialysis clinics in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Manny Zapata, Renal Division Manager Latin America, Nipro Medical Corporation. “The region provides a significant market opportunity, and we expect to see continued growth in the number of patients undergoing hemodialysis in the coming years. We look forward to working with Rockwell Medical to grow our business in this region.”

About Rockwell Medical’s Hemodialysis Concentrates Business

Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of hemodialysis concentrates in the United States, with core capabilities in the manufacture of hemodialysis concentrates under cGMP conditions in three U.S. facilities, as well as in the logistics of delivering these products to dialysis clinics throughout most of the United States. The Company’s reputation is based on more than 25 years of service to U.S. kidney dialysis centers. This business segment generates about $60 million in annual revenue. Rockwell Medical also supplies dialysis concentrates to distributors serving a number of foreign countries, primarily in the Americas and the Pacific Rim.