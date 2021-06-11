 
checkAd

Rockwell Medical Announces Extension of Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation for Dialysis Concentrates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 18:20  |  53   |   |   

Provides for minimum of approximately $11.4M in purchases over 3-year Period

WIXOM, Mich., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that it extended its distribution agreement with its long-term distribution partner, Nipro Medical Corporation (NMC), for a period of three years through May 2024. The agreement was originally initiated in 2008. With the extension of the agreement, NMC will continue to distribute dialysis concentrates manufactured by Rockwell Medical to numerous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. NMC is a leading renal, medical, surgical and interventional radiology products manufacturer and a major distributor of renal products in these regions.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Nipro Medical Corporation, a partner of choice, and are pleased to extend our distribution agreement to continue to bring important dialysate concentrate products to patients,” said Russell Ellison, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockwell Medical. “We look forward to working with Nipro to optimize sales of Triferic in numerous countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

“We welcome the opportunity to extend our relationship with Rockwell Medical and to distribute their important renal products to dialysis clinics in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Manny Zapata, Renal Division Manager Latin America, Nipro Medical Corporation. “The region provides a significant market opportunity, and we expect to see continued growth in the number of patients undergoing hemodialysis in the coming years. We look forward to working with Rockwell Medical to grow our business in this region.”

About Rockwell Medical’s Hemodialysis Concentrates Business

Rockwell Medical is the second largest supplier of hemodialysis concentrates in the United States, with core capabilities in the manufacture of hemodialysis concentrates under cGMP conditions in three U.S. facilities, as well as in the logistics of delivering these products to dialysis clinics throughout most of the United States. The Company’s reputation is based on more than 25 years of service to U.S. kidney dialysis centers. This business segment generates about $60 million in annual revenue. Rockwell Medical also supplies dialysis concentrates to distributors serving a number of foreign countries, primarily in the Americas and the Pacific Rim.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockwell Medical Announces Extension of Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with Nipro Medical Corporation for Dialysis Concentrates Provides for minimum of approximately $11.4M in purchases over 3-year PeriodWIXOM, Mich., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Riot Blockchain Announces May Production and Operations Updates (1) 
Lithium Americas Announces Two New Directors and Confirms Election of Board of Directors
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement for $350,000
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
Mercury Systems Receives Two Prestigious Cogswell Awards from U.S. Defense Counterintelligence and ...
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
Nyxoah Issues First Quarter 2021 Results
Neovasc Provides Corporate Update
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board