Madison Investments Completes Acquisition of Reinhart Fixed Income

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Investments Holdings, Inc. (Madison Investments), an independent investment management firm, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Milwaukee-based Reinhart Fixed Income Team, fixed income investment strategies and clients. At close, this added approximately $4.6 billion in assets to Madison Investments’ growing investment management business. This acquisition was previously announced in March 2021.



“We continue to execute on our vision to maintain and improve our standing as an industry leader in the money management business while providing an outstanding client experience,” said Steve Carl, Principal, Chief Distribution Officer for Madison Investments.