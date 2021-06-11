 
Madison Investments Completes Acquisition of Reinhart Fixed Income

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 18:22  |  34   |   |   

MADISON, Wis., June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Investments Holdings, Inc. (Madison Investments), an independent investment management firm, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the Milwaukee-based Reinhart Fixed Income Team, fixed income investment strategies and clients. At close, this added approximately $4.6 billion in assets to Madison Investments’ growing investment management business. This acquisition was previously announced in March 2021.

“We continue to execute on our vision to maintain and improve our standing as an industry leader in the money management business while providing an outstanding client experience,” said Steve Carl, Principal, Chief Distribution Officer for Madison Investments.

The acquisition completed today increased Madison Investments total assets to approximately $23 billion with $12.5 billion invested in an array of fixed income strategies.

About Madison Investments

Madison Investments, founded in 1974, is an independent, diversified investment firm offering investment management and investment advisory solutions. The firm, headquartered in Madison, WI, manages approximately $23 Billion in client assets as of June 11, 2021. Madison Investments’ four investment teams: Fixed Income, U.S. Equity, International Equity and Multi-Asset Solutions, offer investment strategies and solutions to a wide array of clients: Financial Advisors, Consultants, Credit Unions, Insurance Companies, and Private Clients. The firm has built a national reputation for superior customer service, disciplined risk management, and offering actively managed solutions differentiated from passive benchmarks.

Contact:
Steven A. Carl, Principal and Chief Distribution Officer
Madison Investments
stevec@madisonadv.com, 608-216-9174





