Core Assets Increases Land Position & Remobilizes VTEM(TM) Survey at the Blue Property, Atlin, B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Blue Extension Property (the "Extension"); increased its VTEM™ survey area, resolution and re-mobilized Geotech Ltd. to complete its VTEM™ geophysical survey at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of northwestern British Columbia, Canada. Highlights