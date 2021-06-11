Core Assets Increases Land Position & Remobilizes VTEM(TM) Survey at the Blue Property, Atlin, B.C.
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11 2021 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(Frankfurt:5RJ WKN:A2QCCU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Blue Extension Property (the "Extension"); increased its VTEM™ survey area, resolution and re-mobilized Geotech Ltd. to complete its VTEM™ geophysical survey at the Blue Property (the "Property") located in the Atlin Mining District of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.
Highlights
- Core Assets has increased its land position by 100 km², for a total contiguous district scale land package of 261 km² (See Map Below).
- The Geotech Ltd. VTEM™ geophysical survey has been increased to cover ~2000 line km's representing a ~1000 line km increase and is set to remobilize in mid June.
- The VTEM Survey resolution is being increased by decreasing line spacing from 200m to 150m line spacing to better define massive sulfide carbonate replacement chimneys visible at surface.
- The VTEM™ survey will target the magnetic and electromagnetic susceptibility of a porphyry/carbonate replacement type (CRD) system and the structures associated with the Llewelyn Fault Zone (LFZ). This regional feature feeds the high-grade polymetallic skarns and mantos chimneys seen at surface at the Laverdiere and the Silver Lime Prospects that are ~10 km apart.
- The style of alteration and highly anomalous copper (>8.0 % Cu) and silver (85.0 oz/t Ag) content at the Property suggest proximity to a porphyry centre and potential for district scale high grade polymetallic CRD type mineralization.
- A ground geological team is set to commence a gridded CRD pod sampling program following the VTEM™ survey, which will lead up to Core Assets' fully permitted maiden exploratory drilling campaign, to take place in Fall 2021.
Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "The first attempt at the VTEM survey was unsuccessful due to weather, but it has given our technical team more time to learn more about CRD type deposits. As a result of this, we have decided to increase our land holdings and tighten the resolution of the VTEM survey to better understand the system before drill testing our thesis."
