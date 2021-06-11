DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard 11-Jun-2021 / 18:37 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) confirms that it is in advanced talks about the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Datavard AG. The outcome and timing of the talks are not yet known. In particular, the transaction is subject to final due diligence and also requires the approval of the new Board of Directors, which is to be elected at the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021. At this point in time, it is still unclear whether the current talks will lead to a conclusion and whether SNP SE will submit a binding offer to Datavard AG.

SNP SE will provide information on further progress in accordance with the legal requirements.





Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172

E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

