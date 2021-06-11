 
DGAP-Adhoc SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard

11-Jun-2021 / 18:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) confirms that it is in advanced talks about the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Datavard AG. The outcome and timing of the talks are not yet known. In particular, the transaction is subject to final due diligence and also requires the approval of the new Board of Directors, which is to be elected at the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021. At this point in time, it is still unclear whether the current talks will lead to a conclusion and whether SNP SE will submit a binding offer to Datavard AG.

SNP SE will provide information on further progress in accordance with the legal requirements.


Contact Investor Relations

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com

11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1207243

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1207243  11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

