DGAP-Adhoc SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) confirms that it is in advanced talks about the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Datavard AG. The outcome and timing of the talks are not yet known. In particular, the transaction is subject to final due diligence and also requires the approval of the new Board of Directors, which is to be elected at the Annual General Meeting on June 17, 2021. At this point in time, it is still unclear whether the current talks will lead to a conclusion and whether SNP SE will submit a binding offer to Datavard AG.
SNP SE will provide information on further progress in accordance with the legal requirements.
Contact Investor Relations
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Christoph Marx
Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 6221 6425 - 172
E-Mail: christoph.marx@snpgroup.com
11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1207243
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1207243 11-Jun-2021 CET/CEST
|
