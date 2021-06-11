 
checkAd

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. Holds 11th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 18:31  |  52   |   |   

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: STK) today virtually held its 11th Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”). Stockholders voted in favor of the recommendations of the Fund’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) on each of two proposals at the Meeting.

Specifically, Stockholders elected two Directors, Ms. Sandra Yeager and Mr. Christopher O. Petersen, each for a term that will expire at the Fund’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and re-elected three Directors, Mr. George S. Batejan and Mses. Kathleen Blatz and Pamela G. Carlton, each for a term that will expire at the Fund’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Stockholders also ratified the Board’s selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Fund’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

The Fund is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. This material is distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund’s most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting www.columbiathreadneedleus.com. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

2021 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adtrax 3625630

COLUMBIA SELIGM/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. Holds 11th Annual Meeting of Stockholders Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: STK) today virtually held its 11th Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”). Stockholders voted in favor of the recommendations of the Fund’s Board of Directors (the …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
Genentech Announces Data at EHA2021 Reinforcing Efficacy of Venclexta Combinations in Chronic ...
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
New Genentech Data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) Show Improved Motor Function in Pre-Symptomatic Babies ...
KKR Launches AV AirFinance, A New Commercial Aviation Lending Platform
betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) One-Time Gene Therapy for β-thalassemia Continues to ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels