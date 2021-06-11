 
checkAd

Amen Properties Reports Results for First Quarter of 2021 and Announces Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 18:45  |  71   |   |   

Amen Properties, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMEN) today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $422 thousand and net income of $154 thousand. These results compare to revenue of $407 thousand and net income of $(1.5) million for the same quarter last year. The Company’s improvement in profitability was caused by excess depletion recorded in prior periods for some of the Company’s working interests and a loss of $(1.3) million recognized in 2020 as a result of the conversion of marketable securities.

Amen also announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly dividend of $7.50 per share, to be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 23, 2021.

Finally, Amen reiterated that its Board has approved a plan whereby the Company will no longer hedge the revenue stream associated with its oil and gas royalties. “Shareholders of Amen need to understand that they hold an un-hedged long oil and gas position and should pursue their own hedging strategy if they are uncomfortable with that risk,” said Kris Oliver, Amen’s Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s 2021 first quarter report is available for viewing or download from the company’s web site – www.amenproperties.com.

About Amen Properties:

Amen Properties owns a portfolio of cash-producing properties including real estate and oil and gas interests.

Cautionary Statement:

This document contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of the words "expect," "project," "may," "might," potential," and similar terms. AMEN Properties, Inc. ("Amen", "we" or the "Company") cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Amen's control. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement our strategic initiatives, economic, political and market conditions and price fluctuations, government and industry regulation, U.S. and global competition and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amen Properties Reports Results for First Quarter of 2021 and Announces Dividend Amen Properties, Inc. (Pink Sheets: AMEN) today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $422 thousand and net income of $154 thousand. These results compare to revenue of $407 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
Genentech Announces Data at EHA2021 Reinforcing Efficacy of Venclexta Combinations in Chronic ...
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
New Genentech Data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) Show Improved Motor Function in Pre-Symptomatic Babies ...
KKR Launches AV AirFinance, A New Commercial Aviation Lending Platform
betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) One-Time Gene Therapy for β-thalassemia Continues to ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels