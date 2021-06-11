 
checkAd

Icelandair Group hf. Share Purchase Agreement regarding the sale of Iceland Travel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 18:36  |  55   |   |   

Icelandair Group has today signed a share purchase agreement with Nordic Visitor regarding the sale of 100% stake in Iceland Travel with Alfa Framtak as Nordic Visitor’s financial sponsor. The sale is subject to general conditions such as approval from the Competition Authorities. Delivery of shares will take place when these conditions have been fulfilled.

The enterprise value of Iceland Travel amounts to ISK 1,400 million of which ISK 350 million are subject to certain performance metrics over the years 2022 and 2023. The purchase price will be adjusted according to position of net debt and net working capital at time of closing of the transaction. Current net debt of Iceland Travel is negligible.

Iceland Travel has been a leading travel company, tour operator and destination management company in Iceland tracing its roots to 1937. Iceland Travel provides services to agents and other businesses (B2B) and its service offering spans a wide range of high-quality services for travelers from all over the world, offering a full range of guided tours, day tours and road trips. As previously announced, the sale is part of Icelandair Group’s divestment of tourism operations and increased focus on aviation and related services.  

Nordic Visitor is a specialist travel agency catering to individuals directly (B2C) from all over the world.  Nordic Visitor offers a wide range of tour packages in Iceland, Scandinavia, and Scotland.

Íslandsbanki was advisor to Icelandair Group and Arctica Finance was advisor to Nordic Visitor.

Contact information:

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Icelandair Group hf. Share Purchase Agreement regarding the sale of Iceland Travel Icelandair Group has today signed a share purchase agreement with Nordic Visitor regarding the sale of 100% stake in Iceland Travel with Alfa Framtak as Nordic Visitor’s financial sponsor. The sale is subject to general conditions such as approval …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update from the Ongoing MANIFEST Study of Pelabresib
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo
UPDATE: Splash Beverage Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to NYSE ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer To Provide Preliminary ...
Visionstate Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board