 
checkAd

Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Second Quarter 2021

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 18:35  |  67   |   |   

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 1, 2021. Sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 45% to $14,742,900 as compared to $10,202,502 …

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 1, 2021. Sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 45% to $14,742,900 as compared to $10,202,502 recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Income from operations for the second quarter of 2021 was $2,062,172 versus $1,914,867 in the same period a year ago. Net income after taxes was $1,724,938 as compared to $1,550,004 for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 were $0.47 per share compared to $0.43 per share last year.

For the first six months of fiscal 2021, sales increased 21% to $23,814,411 as compared to $19,646,354 for the first six months of 2020. Income from operations was $3,286,238 versus $3,548,572 last year. Net income after taxes was $2,790,703 compared to $2,950,145 last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.77 per share compared to $0.81 per share last year.

Nobility's financial position during the second quarter 2021 remains very strong with cash and cash equivalents, certificates of deposit and short term investments of $35,879,342 and no outstanding debt. Working capital is $36,246,631 and our ratio of current assets to current liabilities is 3.6:1. Stockholders' equity is $50,141,381 and the book value per share of common stock increased to $13.81.

Terry Trexler, President, stated, "The Company's second quarter sales were exceptionally strong and continue to reflect an improving housing market. Ongoing supply and labor challenges, plus the unprecedented inflation in most building products have negatively affected the Company's gross profits.

Since May of 2020 the Company has experienced unprecedented inflation in most building products, with no immediate relief in sight resulting in significant increases to our material costs. We are monitoring this situation and will continue to adjust our selling prices to help offset the higher costs on each home.

The demand for affordable manufactured housing in Florida has been adversely impacted by coronavirus ("COVID-19") and actions taken in response thereto. According to the Florida Manufactured Housing Association, shipments for the industry in Florida for the period from November 2020 through May 2021 were up approximately 6% from the same period last year. In addition, the lack of lenders in our industry, partly as a result of an increase in government regulations, still adversely affects our results by limiting many affordable manufactured housing buyers from purchasing homes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in government authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus. Although we were deemed an essential business and never closed our retail sales centers, these measures had a negative impact on customer traffic (and corresponding sales) within our centers and the operations of our business partners. While our manufacturing operations have continued, an outbreak in our manufacturing facility would negatively impact our ability to produce new homes. There is considerable uncertainty regarding the impact, and expected duration, of such measures and potential future measures, which could cause disruptions to our business in the future.

Maintaining our strong financial position is vital for future growth and success. Because of very challenging business conditions during economic recessions in our market area, management will continue to evaluate all expenses and react in a manner consistent with maintaining our strong financial position, while exploring opportunities to expand our distribution and manufacturing operations.

Our many years of experience in the Florida market, combined with home buyers' increased need for more affordable housing, should serve the Company well in the coming years. Management remains convinced that our specific geographic market is one of the best long-term growth areas in the country."

On June 5, 2021 the Company celebrated its 54th anniversary in business specializing in the design and production of quality, affordable manufactured homes. With multiple retail sales centers in Florida for over 30 years and an insurance agency subsidiary, we are the only vertically integrated manufactured home company headquartered in Florida.

MANAGEMENT WILL NOT HOLD A CONFERENCE CALL. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL TERRY OR TOM TREXLER @ 800-476-6624 EXT 121 OR TERRY@NOBILITYHOMES.COM OR TOM@NOBILITYHOMES.COM

Certain statements in this report are unaudited or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Although Nobility believes that the amounts and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential adverse impact on our business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or other health pandemic, competitive pricing pressures at both the wholesale and retail levels, increasing material costs or availability of materials due to potential supply chain interruptions (such as current inflation with forest products and supply issues with vinyl siding and PVC piping), continued excess retail inventory, increase in repossessions, changes in market demand, changes in interest rates, availability of financing for retail and wholesale purchasers, consumer confidence, adverse weather conditions that reduce sales at retail centers, the risk of manufacturing plant shutdowns due to storms or other factors, the impact of marketing and cost-management programs, reliance on the Florida economy, impact of labor shortage, impact of materials shortage, increasing labor cost, cyclical nature of the manufactured housing industry, impact of rising fuel costs, catastrophic events impacting insurance costs, availability of insurance coverage for various risks to Nobility, market demographics, management's ability to attract and retain executive officers and key personnel, increased global tensions, market disruptions resulting from terrorist or other attack and any armed conflict involving the United States and the impact of inflation.

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

             

 
  May 1,     October 31,  

 
  2021     2020  

 
  (Unaudited)    
  		 
Assets
 
  		   
  		 
Current assets:
 
  		   
  		 
Cash and cash equivalents
  $ 33,227,818     $ 30,305,902  
Certificates of Deposit
    2,088,805       4,602,307  
Short-term investments
    562,719       358,960  
Accounts receivable - trade
    1,817,588       790,046  
Note receivable
    29,110       35,997  
Mortgage notes receivable
    23,752       20,162  
Income taxes receivable
    -       105,676  
Inventories
    10,179,102       9,294,677  
Pre-owned homes, net
    552,375       441,937  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
    1,637,504       1,014,849  
Total current assets
    50,118,773       46,970,513  

 
               
Property, plant and equipment, net
    6,918,792       5,142,714  
Pre-owned homes, net
    1,036,596       1,077,240  
Note receivable, less current portion
    -       6,573  
Mortgage notes receivable, less current portion
    222,556       227,509  
Mobile home park note receivable
    2,481       -  
Other investments
    1,755,121       1,729,364  
Deferred income taxes
    -       3,598  
Operating lease right of use assets
    694,629       715,368  
Cash surrender value of life insurance
    3,885,002       3,795,902  
Other assets
    156,287       156,287  
Total assets
  $ 64,790,237     $ 59,825,068  

 
               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
               
Current liabilities:
               
Accounts payable
  $ 1,285,506     $ 928,095  
Accrued compensation
    706,736       670,520  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
    1,484,542       1,383,833  
Income taxes payable
    219,456       -  
Operating lease obligation
    30,078       24,192  
Customer deposits
    10,145,824       5,098,633  
Total current liabilities
    13,872,142       8,105,273  
Deferred income taxes
    15,584       -  
Operating lease obligation, less current portion
    761,130       778,519  
Total liabilities
    14,648,856       8,883,792  

 
               
Commitments and contingencies
               

 
               
Stockholders' equity:
               
Preferred stock, $.10 par value, 500,000 shares
               
authorized; none issued and outstanding
    -       -  
Common stock, $.10 par value, 10,000,000
               
shares authorized; 5,364,907 shares issued;
               
3,632,100 and 3,631,196 outstanding, respectively
    536,491       536,491  
Additional paid in capital
    10,733,434       10,694,554  
Retained earnings
    57,134,654       57,976,051  
Less treasury stock at cost, 1,732,807 shares in 2021 and
               
1,733,711 shares in 2020
    (18,263,198 )     (18,265,820 )
Total stockholders' equity
    50,141,381       50,941,276  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
  $ 64,790,237     $ 59,825,068  
                 

NOBILITY HOMES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income 
(Unaudited)

             

 
  Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  

 
  May 1     May 2     May 1     May 2  

 
  2021     2020     2021     2020  

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Net sales
  $ 14,742,900     $ 10,202,502     $ 23,814,411     $ 19,646,354  

 
                               
Cost of sales
    (11,130,215 )     (7,065,007 )     (17,704,279 )     (13,619,010 )

 
                               
Gross profit
    3,612,685       3,137,495       6,110,132       6,027,344  

 
                               
Selling, general and administrative expenses
    (1,550,513 )     (1,222,628 )     (2,823,894 )     (2,478,772 )

 
                               
Operating income
    2,062,172       1,914,867       3,286,238       3,548,572  

 
                               
Other income (loss):
                               
Interest income
    52,474       84,273       83,130       186,156  
Undistributed earnings in joint venture - Majestic 21
    12,049       20,398       25,757       40,270  
Proceeds received under escrow arrangement
    -       189,285       45,868       272,394  
Increase (decrease) in fair value of equity investment
    123,803       (176,733 )     203,759       (180,526 )
Miscellaneous
    17,945       8,649       25,265       19,594  
Total other income
    206,271       125,872       383,779       337,888  

 
                               
Income before provision for income taxes
    2,268,443       2,040,739       3,670,017       3,886,460  

 
                               
Income tax expense
    (543,505 )     (490,735 )     (879,314 )     (936,315 )

 
                               
Net income
  $ 1,724,938     $ 1,550,004     $ 2,790,703     $ 2,950,145  

 
                               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
                               
Basic
    3,632,195       3,632,614       3,632,060       3,646,000  
Diluted
    3,642,501       3,633,933       3,638,140       3,647,329  

 
                               
Net income per share:
                               
Basic
  $ 0.47     $ 0.43     $ 0.77     $ 0.81  
Diluted
  $ 0.47     $ 0.43     $ 0.77     $ 0.81  
                                 

SOURCE: Nobility Homes, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651446/Nobility-Homes-Inc-Announces-Sales-a ...

Foto: Accesswire
Nobility Homes Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nobility Homes, Inc. Announces Sales and Earnings for Its Second Quarter 2021 OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Today Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCQX:NOBH) announced sales and earnings for its second quarter ended May 1, 2021. Sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased 45% to $14,742,900 as compared to $10,202,502 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
Pure Extraction Corp.: Purx Signs Two Definitive Agreements with AVL Powertrain UK and Ballard ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Findit Features Members Global WholeHealth Partners, Velox Insurance, and US Air Purifiers That ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
Naturally Splendid Announces Select Denny's Canada Restaurants to Offer NATERA Meat Alternative ...
GlobeX Data Issues Stock Options to Directors and Officers
TortoiseEcofin Announces Index Updates for Second Quarter 2021
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Director Resignation
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...