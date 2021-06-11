DGAP-Adhoc EQS Group AG acquires Business Keeper GmbH
EQS Group AG acquires Business Keeper GmbH
EQS Group AG takes the leading position for whistleblowing systems in the EU
Munich - 11.06.2021
EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) acquires 100 percent of the shares in Business Keeper GmbH, based in Berlin. The agreement to acquire the SaaS provider for whistleblowing and compliance was
signed today. This makes EQS Group AG the leading European cloud provider for whistleblowing systems with 1,200 Saas customers.
Business Keeper GmbH was founded in 2001 and developed the first digital whistleblowing system in Europe. Business Keeper has over 300 customers and employs approximately 100 people in three European locations. Its customers are predominantly large corporations, including 16 DAX-listed companies. The company currently generates annual recurring license revenues (ARR) of approximately EUR 10 million and was EQS Group AG's strongest competitor in Germany.
The purchase price amounts to EUR 95 million (cash and debt free) and is to be paid in two tranches within 12 months. The sellers are Macquarie Capital, as well as the founder of Business Keeper and the managing director. The first tranche of EUR 80 million will be financed by EUR 10 million in cash and an acquisition loan of EUR 50 million from Commerzbank Munich. EQS Group AG also plans to carry out a capital increase of 7.5 percent of the share capital without subscription rights. The new shares will be offered to subscribers of the capital increase in February 2021. Members of the executive board and the supervisory board together with Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV have committed to backstop the capital increase in full at EUR 38.00 per share.
