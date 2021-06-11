 
checkAd

Fiserv Appoints Wafaa Mamilli to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021, 19:01  |  61   |   |   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Wafaa Mamilli to its board of directors. Mamilli will serve on the Technology Risk Committee of the board.

Mamilli has been Chief Information and Digital Officer of Zoetis Inc. and a member of the executive team since January 2020. At Zoetis, the leading global animal health company, Mamilli leads global technology, digital, analytics and cybersecurity teams powering business innovation, growth and customer experiences. In addition, she is responsible for developing the company’s digital and data analytic strategies and solutions that advance animal care and customer businesses.

Mamilli joined Zoetis from Eli Lilly and Company, where she spent more than 20 years in a variety of leadership positions including Global Business Units Chief Information Officer. She also served as Eli Lilly’s first Chief Information Security Officer, leading strategy and execution to secure digital products, devices, manufacturing systems and information across the business.

“Wafaa brings the insights of a deep technology background to our board, which will inform our focus on innovation and the creation of superior value for clients and shareholders,” said Denis O’Leary, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fiserv. “Her expertise and perspective on cybersecurity and the use of digital and data are particularly relevant in navigating today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.”

Mamilli earned a master’s degree in Computer Science from INSEA in Rabat, Morocco, and a master’s degree in Business Applications of Information and Technology from Université Rennes in Rennes, France. In addition, she holds a General Management Certificate from the London Business School and completed the Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management program.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

Fiserv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fiserv Appoints Wafaa Mamilli to Board of Directors Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Wafaa Mamilli to its board of directors. Mamilli will serve on the Technology Risk Committee of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceuticals Partner to Commercialize Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine in Saudi ...
SIGNA Sports United, a Leading Global Sports E-Commerce and Technology Platform, to Go Public on ...
AWS to Open Data Centers in Israel
Genentech Announces Data at EHA2021 Reinforcing Efficacy of Venclexta Combinations in Chronic ...
FREYR in Negotiations for Building Battery Production Facilities in the United States
New Genentech Data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) Show Improved Motor Function in Pre-Symptomatic Babies ...
KKR Launches AV AirFinance, A New Commercial Aviation Lending Platform
betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) One-Time Gene Therapy for β-thalassemia Continues to ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in ...
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.06.21
PenFed Credit Union Makes Card Management Easy with Digital Technology from Fiserv
07.06.21
Consumers Can Safely Share Their Cryptoasset Investment Data with First-in-Market Capability from Fiserv
07.06.21
Fiserv to Present at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
03.06.21
Fiserv Innovates to Move Up FORTUNE 500 Ranking
21.05.21
Fiserv to Present at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
17.05.21
Fiserv to Host Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2021