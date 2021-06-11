 
checkAd

Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Formation of Bank Holding Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 19:03  |  54   |   |   

PHOENIX, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Bank of Arizona (the “Bank”) announced the formation of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: RBAZ) (the “Company”), a bank holding company.

Following shareholder and regulatory approval, Republic Bank of Arizona became the wholly-owned subsidiary of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. effective June 10, 2021 through an Agreement and Plan of Interest Exchange. As a result, each share of Bank common stock will be exchanged into one share of Company common stock. Shares of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. common stock will trade under the ticker symbol RBAZ on the OTC Pink exchange, as Republic Bank of Arizona did previously. Bank shareholders presently holding paper stock certificates will soon receive instructions from our stock transfer agent, Computershare, on how to exchange their shares.

Brian Ruisinger, President and CEO, stated, “We are excited to announce the formation of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. as the holding company for Republic Bank of Arizona. This will allow for increased access to capital markets and will provide the flexibility needed for the continued growth of the Company. We believe this action will put our Company in the best possible position to take advantage of additional opportunities as they arise.”

The holding company formation will not impact the Bank’s operations. The Bank will continue to offer its full range of financial services including deposit and loan products and convenient, on-line and mobile banking. The Bank’s headquarters will remain in, and the holding company’s headquarters will be located in Phoenix, Arizona.

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bank is a full service, community bank providing deposit and loan products and convenient, on-line and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. Our second location is at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may include forward-looking statements about RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. and Republic Bank of Arizona (together, the “Company”), for which the Company claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company’s possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:  Brian Ruisinger
President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone:  602.277.2500
Email:  bruisinger@republicaz.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Republic Bank of Arizona Announces Formation of Bank Holding Company PHOENIX, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Republic Bank of Arizona (the “Bank”) announced the formation of RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: RBAZ) (the “Company”), a bank holding company. Following shareholder and regulatory approval, Republic Bank of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update from the Ongoing MANIFEST Study of Pelabresib
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo
UPDATE: Splash Beverage Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to NYSE ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer To Provide Preliminary ...
Visionstate Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board