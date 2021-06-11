 
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (“Frequency” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FREQ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 16, 2020 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 2, 2021.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Frequency’s development efforts of its hearing loss treatment titled “FX-322” were not successful. The reality of FX-322’s ongoing clinical study did not match the Company’s positive portrayal. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Frequency, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

