British Columbia First Province to Cover Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System for People With Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes on Intensive Insulin Therapy

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), announced today that people with diabetes who are on intensive insulin therapy, age two years or older, may now be eligible for provincial coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System through BC PharmaCare. This coverage expansion is in line with Dexcom’s mission to make it easier for people living with diabetes to experience the benefits of using a CGM system for their diabetes management.

The Dexcom G6 CGM System now covered by BC PharmaCare for people living with diabetes who are on intensive insulin therapy. Back of the upper arm wear is available for users 18+. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Improved access to CGM technology elevates diabetes management for everyone in a patient’s circle of care. As an endocrinologist and medical director at a clinic specifically dedicated to diabetes care, I am appreciative that today’s announcement will benefit so many people in the province,” said Dr. Tom Elliott‡, Medical Director of B.C. Diabetes. CGM leads to better glycemic control for patients1,2 and gives physicians better insight into patients’ glucose levels to make treatment decisions. CGM use may lead to fewer trips to the emergency room by helping users avoid severe hypoglycemic episodes.4

British Columbia joins Yukon, Quebec and Saskatchewan to offer public coverage of CGM systems under provincial health plans. In addition, Prince Edward Island and Manitoba have also recently announced plans for funding based on their 2021 budget platforms. For coverage in B.C., patients must meet the coverage criteria, be enrolled in eligible PharmaCare plans, and meet any deductible requirements. Today’s announcement marks a significant accomplishment in increasing access to life changing technology used in the management of diabetes and recognizes the impact CGM technology can have on those who require intensive insulin therapy to manage their type 2 diabetes as well as those living with type 1 diabetes.

“As a BC-based company, we are thrilled by today’s announcement and the province’s commitment to the diabetes community,” says Laura Endres, Vice President and General Manager of Dexcom Canada. “We have seen the impact of improved access to CGM to truly change lives, and we look forward to continuing our work toward access for all those impacted by diabetes across Canada.”