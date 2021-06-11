 
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ChemoCentryx, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.2021   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against ChemoCentryx, Inc. (“ChemoCentryx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CCXI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 6, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. ChemoCentryx designed the study of its Phase III ADVOCATE trial in a manner that presented issues of trial data interpretability to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan. The trial data presented serious safety concerns for avacopan. These problems combined to form a deep concern over the viability of the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about ChemoCentryx, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Disclaimer

