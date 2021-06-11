RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. Completes Subordinated Note Offering

The notes will initially bear a fixed interest rate of 5.00% per annum until June 15, 2026, after which time until maturity on June 15, 2031, or an earlier redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to 90-day average SOFR plus 425 basis points. The Company may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, after June 15, 2026. Any redemption will be at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. The notes are not subject to redemption at the option of the holders.

PHOENIX, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. (OTCPK: RBAZ) (the “Company”), the holding company for Republic Bank of Arizona (the “Bank”), announced that it has completed a private placement of $6.0 million in aggregate principal amount of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes to certain institutional accredited investors. The Company will use the proceeds to fund continued organic growth and geographic expansion.

Brian Ruisinger, the President and CEO of Republic Bank of Arizona, commented on the successful offering stating, “We are pleased with the outcome of our offering at full subscription as we believe the support demonstrates a confidence in the direction of the Bank. We are excited to complete this process that was a priority in our 2021 Strategic Plan, as it will allow us to support continued growth and geographic expansion while maintaining capital adequacy under regulatory requirements. Thank you to Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford, LLP and MJC Partners, LLC for their guidance in completing this successful offering.”

Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford, LLP served as counsel to RBAZ Bancorp, Inc., and MJC Partners, LLC served as the sole placement agent for the offering.

RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. was established in 2021 as a single-bank holding company for its Arizona state-chartered bank subsidiary, Republic Bank of Arizona.

Republic Bank of Arizona is a locally owned, community bank in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bank is a full service, community bank providing deposit and loan products and convenient, on-line and mobile banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in April 2007 and is headquartered at 645 E. Missouri Avenue, Suite 108, Phoenix, AZ. Our second location is at 6909 E. Greenway Parkway, Suite 150, Scottsdale, AZ. For further information, please visit our web site: www.republicbankaz.com.