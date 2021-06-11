 
Neutra Ready to Introduce Delta-8 THC Product Line after Ban Bid Fails in Texas Legislature

Autor: Accesswire
11.06.2021, 19:30  |  72   |   |   

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is preparing to roll out several products containing Delta-8 THC now that a move to ban the compound failed to pass in the Texas Legislature.

"This was something we were watching very closely," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Retail stores have expressed a lot of interest and pent-up demand in the marketplace for products containing Delta-8 THC, so we're quite relieved this proposed bill failed to go anywhere in the state legislature. We're ready today to start production on an array of Delta-8-related products to satisfy this demand. We expect Delta-8 to be a great compliment to our CBD manufacturing line and will big contributor to our overall revenue stream in short fashion."

Delta-8 THC is a less psychoactive compound than its cousin Delta-9. Delta-9 THC is what gets users high when they consume cannabis and has always been illegal in Texas. Texas lawmakers had recently been considering a bid to make Delta-8 illegal as well. Neutra has wanted to manufacture this line of product for customers for some time but was hesitant to roll them out so long as the ban bill was active in the state legislature.

While both are cannabinoids, Delta-8 is chemically different than CBD. Delta-8 can be manufactured from hemp, which is legal in Texas and many other states. Delta-8 can be more intense than CBD, which is likely why some legislators wanted to ban it.

Delta-8 THC enthusiasts have found using products with the substance produces a mild euphoria, relaxation, calmness and a sense of delight. Users can consume Delta-8 products by themselves or in conjunction with CBD ones.

Market potential for Delta-8 is expected to grow substantially as more states legalize its use.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neutra Contact:

Sydney Jim
888-433-4033
info@neutrainc.com

SOURCE: Neutra Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651458/Neutra-Ready-to-Introduce-Delta-8-TH ...

Foto: Accesswire
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

