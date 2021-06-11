Neutra Ready to Introduce Delta-8 THC Product Line after Ban Bid Fails in Texas Legislature

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is preparing to roll out several products containing Delta-8 THC now that a move to ban the compound failed to pass in the Texas Legislature."This was something we were watching …

"This was something we were watching very closely," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Retail stores have expressed a lot of interest and pent-up demand in the marketplace for products containing Delta-8 THC, so we're quite relieved this proposed bill failed to go anywhere in the state legislature. We're ready today to start production on an array of Delta-8-related products to satisfy this demand. We expect Delta-8 to be a great compliment to our CBD manufacturing line and will big contributor to our overall revenue stream in short fashion."

Delta-8 THC is a less psychoactive compound than its cousin Delta-9. Delta-9 THC is what gets users high when they consume cannabis and has always been illegal in Texas. Texas lawmakers had recently been considering a bid to make Delta-8 illegal as well. Neutra has wanted to manufacture this line of product for customers for some time but was hesitant to roll them out so long as the ban bill was active in the state legislature.

While both are cannabinoids, Delta-8 is chemically different than CBD. Delta-8 can be manufactured from hemp, which is legal in Texas and many other states. Delta-8 can be more intense than CBD, which is likely why some legislators wanted to ban it.

Delta-8 THC enthusiasts have found using products with the substance produces a mild euphoria, relaxation, calmness and a sense of delight. Users can consume Delta-8 products by themselves or in conjunction with CBD ones.

Market potential for Delta-8 is expected to grow substantially as more states legalize its use.

