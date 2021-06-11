DAVIDsTEA Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Webcast

MONTREAL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq: DTEA ) today announced that its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2021 will be released after markets close on June 15, 2021. The Company will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Via the internet at: www.davidstea.com , in the "investor relations" section.

An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 2,500 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. We offer primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to DAVIDsTEA, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. Our passion for and knowledge of tea permeates our culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea accessible to a wide audience. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.