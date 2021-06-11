Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Closing of $30.0 Million Public Offering of Convertible Preferred Shares & Warrants

Harbor Custom Homes received gross proceeds of $30.0 million from the Offering, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for land acquisition, construction, and development; debt reduction; and working capital.

Gig Harbor, Washington, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes," or the "Company"), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,200,000 shares of 8.0% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock and 4,140,000 warrants to each purchase one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $5.00, including 540,000 warrants as a result of a partial exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriter.

The shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on June 10, 2021 under the symbols HCDIP and HCDIW, respectively.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager for the Offering.



A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-255229) relating to the offer and sale of the securities referred to herein was filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and was declared effective by the SEC on June 8, 2021, and a related registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-256918) was filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) of the Securities Act to increase the size of the Offering set forth in the earlier effective registration statement on Form S-1. A final prospectus related to the offering was filed and made available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. The final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.