WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor

At the City Hall demonstration, Mayor Suarez experienced the BolaWrap technology for himself when WRAP Master Instructors deployed the device at the Mayor, successfully double-wrapping his legs.

MIAMI, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "WRAP") (Nasdaq: WRAP ), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, conducted a demonstration of the BolaWrap for the Miami Police Department followed by a second demonstration at Miami’s City Hall for the City Commissioners, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and local media.

“We want to be able to apprehend people and bring them to justice, and we want to do it in the most humane manner possible so that one ounce of unnecessary force isn’t used,” said Mayor Suarez.

Footage of Mayor Suarez being wrapped can be viewed here.



“Our commissioners and our Mayor want us to be a forward-thinking organization. This is another option that can help us bring the person into custody, and quite frankly, it’s not even a use of force. It’s not a less-lethal weapon because it’s not a weapon. It’s really an apprehension tool that helps us subdue someone without using force and without injury,” said Art Acevedo, Miami Chief of Police.



Mayor Suarez thanked Chief Acevedo for “thinking outside the box and finding different ways to be as effective as a police force without creating life and death situations.”



Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell also thanked Chief Acevedo, saying, “We recognize the need to invest in our police. Not only in training and oversight but now non-lethal solutions for restraint. This is a big step, and I really want to thank our new police chief for taking proactive measures to make sure our residents are safe and our police have great options.”



Local media and social media highlights from the BolaWrap demonstration can be viewed below:



CBS 4 Miami

7 News Miami

Local 10 Miami

Univision

Telemundo

Americateve

Yahoo News



Twitter – Mayor Francis Suarez

Twitter – Chief Art Acevedo

Instagram – Mayor Francis Suarez



The BolaWrap is being tested and used in more than 500 U.S. agencies as well as 44 countries.



“We look forward to working with officials to help bring the BolaWrap to Miami to provide a safer solution for officers and the communities they protect,” said Tom Smith, WRAP President & CEO.



Bodycam videos of the BolaWrap in use can be viewed here.



About WRAP

WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovating public safety technologies and services that deliver advanced solutions focused on avoiding escalation. The BolaWrap Remote Restraint device, WRAP's first product, is a patented, hand-held device that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain from a safe distance. Through many field uses and growing adoption by agencies worldwide, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to safely detain persons without injury. WRAP Reality, the Company's virtual reality training system, is an immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform designed to empower first responders with the necessary knowledge to perform in the field. WRAP's headquarters are located in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.