Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act
11.06.2021

London Stock Exchange

Other partners Date 11 June 2021 Announcement concerning large shareholders under the Danish Capital Markets Act Liontrust Investment Partners LLP, London, Great Britain, today notified Ringkjøbing Landbobank that with effect from 10 June 2021, Liontrust Asset Management Plc, London, Great Britain directly and indirectly holds 1.455.891 shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank equivalent to 5.01% of the banks share capital.

Kind regards Ringkjøbing Landbobank John Fisker

CEO Attachment 20210611 Large shareholder announcement







