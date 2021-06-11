 
KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF LIMITED-EDITION AIRDOGE AIR PURIFIERS

WILL BEGIN SHIPPING PREORDERED PRODUCTS FIRST

Los Angeles, CA, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized announced today that the first shipment of limited-edition, numbered company-designed, re-branded as AirDOGE -patented air purifiers has arrived. The first deliveries will go to Dogecoin fans that preordered and prepaid utilizing Dogecoin.

 AirDOGE MODEL 5 is Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. which can disinfect and purify air space twenty four hours a day (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.)

“AirDOGE isn't your typical air purifier. It replaces the old fashioned HEPA filter with washable collecting plates. It's quiet, easy to use, automatically adjusts its wind speed based on air pollution levels, and it has built in laser precision particle counters so you can control it and see your air quality wherever you are. It's also a good option for waste-conscious consumers that don’t want to see landfills loaded with old HEPA filters,” commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos CEO. “The idea for AirDoge resulted from the coincidence when we decided to be the world’s first company traded in the stock market to accept payment in Dogecoin together with our popular product already named, AirDog. Accepting Dogecoin turned into a windfall since our early move earned us Dogecoin when it was lower than 5 cents per coin (now about 30 cents) and we decided to HODL for long term appreciation.”

The AirDOGE has a five-stage ionic filtration system that destroys and eliminates bacteria, viruses, smoke, pollutants, pollen, dust, pet dander, odors, and formaldehyde from the air.

Kronos research indicates that this system kills 99.87 % of influenza virus particles in the air in one hour.

Kronos air purifiers can filter particles as small as 14.6 nanometres (nm) in diameter. To put that in perspective, the coronavirus is about 60 to 140 nm in diameter.

AirDOGE features a catalytic layer that limits ozone emissions to just 0.01 parts per million over a 24-hour period. It's EPA-compliant and Kronos’ manufacturer is California Air Resources Board (CARB) certified, so it's considered safe to use in your home or office 24/7.

