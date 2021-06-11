 
Power REIT Acquires Greenhouse Cultivation Facility in Budding Oklahoma Market in Highly Accretive Transaction

Old Bethpage, New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) today announced that it has acquired a 9.35-acre property in Craig County, Oklahoma (the “Property”) through a wholly owned subsidiary (“PropCo”). The Property is located in the northeast corner of Oklahoma which offers a favorable growing climate for greenhouse cultivation.

As part of the transaction, Power REIT has agreed to fund the renovation of approximately 40,000 square feet of greenhouse space, 3,000 square feet of office space, and 100,000 square feet of fully fenced outdoor growing area with 20,000+ square feet of hoop structures. Power REIT’s total capital commitment for the project including the property acquisition cost is approximately $2.65 million.

LEASE STRUCTURE

Concurrent with the acquisition, PropCo entered into a 20-year “triple-net” lease (the “Lease”) with Vinita Cannabis LLC (“VC”), which will operate the Property as a cannabis cultivation facility. The Lease requires VC to pay all property related expenses including maintenance, insurance, and taxes. After the initial 20-year term, the Lease provides two, five-year renewal options and has a personal guarantee from an owner of VC. As mandated by the Lease, VC will maintain a medical marijuana license and will operate in accordance with all Oklahoma and municipal regulations. The Lease also prohibits the retail sale of cannabis at the Property.

After an initial deferred rent period to allow for renovations, the Lease stipulates rental payments that provide PropCo with a full return of its invested capital over the next three years, and thereafter, provides an approximately 13% yield increasing thereafter at a rate of 3% per annum. The Lease, as structured, provides straight-line annual rent of approximately $503,000, representing an unleveraged Core FFO yield of approximately 19% on the invested capital.

David Lesser, Power REIT’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are expanding our nationwide footprint and diversifying portfolio risk with this acquisition in Oklahoma. Our debut in this state positions us to participate in what has been coined, the “wild-wild-west” and benefit from the opportunities inherent with the Oklahoma cannabis market rapid expansion. This cultivation facility is already operational and will be upgraded to provide operational improvements. There is also ample expansion opportunity that will allow our tenant to capitalize on the increasing demand for cannabis products in Oklahoma.”

