Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company, Inc. Establishes Presence in Oklahoma with a Cannabis Cultivation Facility
Old Bethpage, New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co. Inc. (US-OTC: MILC) (“MILC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has agreed to invest in a
newly formed cannabis operator - VinCann LLC (“VC”). As part of the transaction, MILC has agreed to invest $750,000. The investment will take the form of a preferred equity interest that receives a
full return of invested capital plus a preferred return of 12.5% after which MILC has a 77.5% ownership stake. The remaining subordinated ownership will be held by the management team of VC.
Concurrent with MILC’s investment, VC entered into a 20-year lease (the “Lease”) for a 9.35 acre plot of land with approximately 40,000 square feet of greenhouse, 3,000 square feet of office space, and 100,000 square feet of fully fenced outdoor growing area with 20,000+ square feet of hoop structures that have been purchased by Power REIT (NYSE-American: PW). This property has significant potential to become a low-cost producer of high-quality cannabis to compete effectively in the Oklahoma market.
Oklahoma is a relatively new cannabis market and due to its open licensing represents an interesting opportunity. It is referred to as the “wild-wild-west” of cannabis and is projected to see rapid growth in the coming years. This investment positions MILC for attractive risk adjusted returns and by working with Power REIT provides significant leverage to its investment.
David Lesser, MILC’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “MILC recently announced an initial foray into cannabis cultivation with a transaction in southern Colorado. This transaction expands MILC’s entry into the cannabis cultivation space as MILC transitions to an operating company from an Investment Company under Securities and Exchange Act of 1940. As previously disclosed, MILC has now completed the sale of its sole investment in securities and is now focused on two areas: sustainable cannabis cultivation in greenhouses and production of activated carbon. MILC is enthusiastic about the prospects for these two focus areas and its portfolio expansion with this investment in Oklahoma. I look forward to announcing additional exciting developments in the near future.”
