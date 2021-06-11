 
checkAd

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company, Inc. Establishes Presence in Oklahoma with a Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.06.2021, 20:49  |  80   |   |   

Old Bethpage, New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co. Inc. (US-OTC: MILC) (“MILC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has agreed to invest in a newly formed cannabis operator - VinCann LLC (“VC”). As part of the transaction, MILC has agreed to invest $750,000. The investment will take the form of a preferred equity interest that receives a full return of invested capital plus a preferred return of 12.5% after which MILC has a 77.5% ownership stake. The remaining subordinated ownership will be held by the management team of VC.

Concurrent with MILC’s investment, VC entered into a 20-year lease (the “Lease”) for a 9.35 acre plot of land with approximately 40,000 square feet of greenhouse, 3,000 square feet of office space, and 100,000 square feet of fully fenced outdoor growing area with 20,000+ square feet of hoop structures that have been purchased by Power REIT (NYSE-American: PW). This property has significant potential to become a low-cost producer of high-quality cannabis to compete effectively in the Oklahoma market.

Oklahoma is a relatively new cannabis market and due to its open licensing represents an interesting opportunity. It is referred to as the “wild-wild-west” of cannabis and is projected to see rapid growth in the coming years. This investment positions MILC for attractive risk adjusted returns and by working with Power REIT provides significant leverage to its investment.

David Lesser, MILC’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “MILC recently announced an initial foray into cannabis cultivation with a transaction in southern Colorado. This transaction expands MILC’s entry into the cannabis cultivation space as MILC transitions to an operating company from an Investment Company under Securities and Exchange Act of 1940. As previously disclosed, MILC has now completed the sale of its sole investment in securities and is now focused on two areas: sustainable cannabis cultivation in greenhouses and production of activated carbon. MILC is enthusiastic about the prospects for these two focus areas and its portfolio expansion with this investment in Oklahoma. I look forward to announcing additional exciting developments in the near future.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company, Inc. Establishes Presence in Oklahoma with a Cannabis Cultivation Facility Old Bethpage, New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co. Inc. (US-OTC: MILC) (“MILC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has agreed to invest in a newly formed cannabis operator - VinCann LLC (“VC”). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
New Data Supporting the Potential Use of Oxbryta (voxelotor) in Children Ages 4 to 11 Years with ...
California Gold Reminds Shareholders to Vote for the Arrangement With Stratabound in Advance of ...
WRAP Demonstrates the BolaWrap for Miami Police Department, City Commissioners, and Mayor
UPDATE: Splash Beverage Group Inc. Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to NYSE ...
Constellation Pharmaceuticals Provides an Update from the Ongoing MANIFEST Study of Pelabresib
Roche announces data at EHA2021 reinforcing efficacy of Venclexta/Venclyxto combinations in chronic ...
WISeKey to Participate in the Launching of “Trust in Innovation” Event Organized by Palexpo
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer To Provide Preliminary ...
Visionstate Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Ozop Energy OZSC Executes Letter of Intent with Real Estate Investment Fund
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
TaskUs, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ocugen to pursue a BLA path in the US for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
Blockbuster Mayweather vs Paul Boxing Match Provided Global Exposure for TAAT, Driving New ...
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board