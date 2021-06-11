Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company, Inc. Establishes Presence in Oklahoma with a Cannabis Cultivation Facility

Old Bethpage, New York, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co. Inc. (US-OTC: MILC) (“MILC” or the “Company”) today announced that it has agreed to invest in a newly formed cannabis operator - VinCann LLC (“VC”). As part of the transaction, MILC has agreed to invest $750,000. The investment will take the form of a preferred equity interest that receives a full return of invested capital plus a preferred return of 12.5% after which MILC has a 77.5% ownership stake. The remaining subordinated ownership will be held by the management team of VC.



Concurrent with MILC’s investment, VC entered into a 20-year lease (the “Lease”) for a 9.35 acre plot of land with approximately 40,000 square feet of greenhouse, 3,000 square feet of office space, and 100,000 square feet of fully fenced outdoor growing area with 20,000+ square feet of hoop structures that have been purchased by Power REIT (NYSE-American: PW). This property has significant potential to become a low-cost producer of high-quality cannabis to compete effectively in the Oklahoma market.