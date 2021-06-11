Visionstate Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSXV: VIS) (“Visionstate” or the “Company”), a company that develops, and invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability, today announces the resignation of two directors, Paul Fairbridge and Debra Williams, effective immediately. Both Paul and Debra have been dedicated and helpful in their roles on the Board of Directors for the Company for many years prior to their decision to step away due to personal reasons.



Paul Fairbridge helped guide the Company through some very challenging years. Now that the Company is sufficiently financed and profitable, Paul is comfortable to leave his job as Chairman of Visionstate to pursue his objectives of retiring and travelling more. A personal friend of Mr. Putters, and a retired executive with Ivanhoe Cambridge, one of the largest shopping centre operators in Canada, Paul is keen to watch his investment in the Company grow from the sidelines.

Debra Williams contributed to the growth of Visionstate in significant ways over the course of several years, including introducing and managing the first casino installment deal for Visionstate’s core WANDA product. A master at managing deployment along with customer service, Debra has decided to spend more time with her family, especially her three young grandchildren. A large investor in Visionstate, Debra will closely follow the Company’s progress.

John Putters, President and CEO, commented: “While news of departures is never welcomed, management also has the opportunity to make room for other talent to step in when Directors move on to pursue other passions. I cannot begin to explain how honoured we have been having these talented individuals assist Visionstate for so many years. Everyone at Visionstate sincerely thanks both Paul and Debra and wishes them good health and happiness always. We, in turn, are now looking at recruiting a new board member to provide bench-strength that will help take the Company into the next chapter.”