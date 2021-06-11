 
ThreeFold's Green Technology Strategy to a Fairer, More Sustainable World

THREEFOLD'S PLAN TO OFFSET ITS GRID WITH TAKE ACTION GLOBAL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ThreeFold, announced a rollout of new product offerings, a year after the company launched the first true peer-to-peer Internet.

Threefold's pioneering technologies eliminate the need for centralized control and power-hungry data centers, consuming 90 percent less energy, and using 90 percent less international fiber network capacity.

The current internet consumes nearly 10 percent of global energy production. With the imminent boom of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and 5G, the Internet's energy consumption is only expected to increase exponentially in the coming years.

Traditional industry solutions focus on increasing the use of renewable energies to power data centers. But this is not a viable solution. We need to drastically reduce the global internet's energy consumption, and we must act now.

Not only will ThreeFold save massive amounts of energy compared to data centers, it will also offset remaining energy needs with carbon credits by partnering with Take Action Global: the initiative lets users of the ThreeFold grid (Farmers) convert TFT tokens (the grid's currency) into carbon credits - effectively regenerating our planet.

"We have the potential to offset energy usage 100 percent by the end of 2021, and our goal is to take 2 times more carbon out of the air than we put in,1" says, Kristof de Spiegeleer, Co Founder, ThreeFold.

"Zero-OS, the platform's operating system, was built from scratch  on a Linux kernel that allows multiple user spaces to co-exist," Spiegeleer continued.

"These spaces support micro-versions of various software, eliminating the need for hypervisors, virtual OS to fuel the virtual machines, and guest operating systems. This also minimizes the required overhead for the host OS. -2"

The current internet consumes about 10% of global energy production. With the imminent boom of emerging technologies such as Blockchain, Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and 5G, the Internet's energy consumption is expected to increase exponentially. 

The current industry solutions focus on increasing the use of renewable energies to power data centers. And, this is not a viable solution as data centers consume enormous amounts of energy. Therefore, a new solution that can drastically reduce the global internet's energy consumption is still needed.  This is why it's so important to act now.

