Quidel Receives Amended Emergency Use Authorization for New Sofia Q Rapid Antigen Test Device

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that Quidel has received an amended Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing the company to market Sofia Q, its latest addition to the Sofia and Sofia 2 line of Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzers (FIA). Sofia Q features a sleek, miniaturized design that reads the same Sofia SARS Antigen FIA tests as Sofia and Sofia 2 - with equal accuracy. Sales of Sofia Q device will initially be limited to use with the Sofia SARS Antigen FIA in the CLIA and CLIA-waived professional segments.

Sofia Q is the latest product in Quidel’s best-selling Sofia instrumentation portfolio. Sofia Q utilizes Sofia fluorescent technology to provide an accurate, objective, and automated result in 15 minutes. Quidel’s innovative design allows the Sofia Q device to be paired with the downloadable Sofia Q mobile application, which guides the user through the workflow and interprets the test result using a proprietary AI model.